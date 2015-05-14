BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 13 Mobile Partner SA :
* Said on Wednesday it sold 381 shares representing 100 percent of Advanced Telecommunications Technology Research Sp. z o.o. (ATTR) for 1,000 zlotys ($279.7) each
* Sale price will be raised to 1 million zlotys if ATTR reports H1 2015 revenue of 2 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement