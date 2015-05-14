May 13 Mobile Partner SA :

* Said on Wednesday it sold 381 shares representing 100 percent of Advanced Telecommunications Technology Research Sp. z o.o. (ATTR) for 1,000 zlotys ($279.7) each

* Sale price will be raised to 1 million zlotys if ATTR reports H1 2015 revenue of 2 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.5755 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)