BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 Atende SA :
* Said on Wednesday Q1 revenue 44.3 million zlotys versus 38.0 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 net loss 1.5 million zlotys versus profit of 54,000 zlotys year on year
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement