BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 Depend SA :
* Q1 net profit 1,440 zlotys ($403) versus 16,278 zlotys year on year
* Q1 revenue 15,000 zlotys versus 30,117 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement