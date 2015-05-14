BRIEF-Minsheng Holdings elects chairman and appoints president
* Says the board elects Yu Zheng as chairman and agrees to appoint Chen Jiahua as president
May 14Sanwil Holding SA :
* Said on Wednesday it plans to sale 61.17 percent of shares in company's subsidiary, Draszba SA
* It also signed agreement with a consulting company as part of divestiture process
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company