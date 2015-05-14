BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14Examobile SA :
* Reported on Wednesday Q1 revenue of 155,469 zlotys ($43,537.76) versus 111,161 zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit of 55,392 zlotys versus 46,434 zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.5709 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement