May 14 IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Edmund Kozak lowers his stake in
company to 2.24 percent from 8.95 percent after the registration
of the company's capital increase
* The amount of shares of the company that Edmund Kozak
holds is unchanged and amounts to 119,000 shares
* Jaroslaw Ostrowski acquires 320,343 shares in the
company's capital increase
* After the registration of the company's capital increase
Jaroslaw Ostrowski stake in company changes to 9.16 percent
(487,343 shares) from 12.56 percent (167,000 shares)
* Jaroslaw Ostrowski is chairman of the company's management
board and Edmund Kozak is vice chairman of the company's
management board
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)