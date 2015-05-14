May 14 Flap Kongre :

* Shareholder Gurkan Gencler sells 5,501,096 shares at 7.6 million lira ($2.92 million), between 1.35 and 1.59 lira per share

* Shareholder Gurkan Gencler's share in Flap Kongre down from 22.04 percent to 0.04 percent

