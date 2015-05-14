BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 Flap Kongre :
* Shareholder Gurkan Gencler sells 5,501,096 shares at 7.6 million lira ($2.92 million), between 1.35 and 1.59 lira per share
* Shareholder Gurkan Gencler's share in Flap Kongre down from 22.04 percent to 0.04 percent
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement