BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 Stanusch Technologies SA :
* Q1 revenue 288,814 zlotys ($80,658.53) versus 460,571 zlotys year ago
* Q1 net loss 31,355 zlotys versus profit 22,322 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5807 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement