BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 Infovide Matrix SA :
* Q1 revenue 59.2 million zlotys ($16.52 million) versus 52.1 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net loss 221,000 zlotys versus loss 483,000 zlotys year ago ($1 = 3.5838 zlotys)
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement