BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 Liwe Espanola SA :
* Q1 EBITDA 3.8 million euros ($4.32 million) versus 3.7 million euros year on year
* Q1 revenue 26.7 million euros versus 24.7 million euros year on year
* Q1 profit after tax 1.5 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8798 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: