BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 AS Roma SpA :
* Reports 9-Month 2014/2015 loss of 15.7 million euros ($17.87 million) versus loss of 16.7 million euros a year ago
* 9-Month 2014/2015 EBITDA of 22.9 million euros versus 15.1 million euros a year ago
* 9-Month 2014/2015 revenue of 141.0 million euros versus 91.3 million euros a year ago
($1 = 0.8786 euros)
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht