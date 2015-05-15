BRIEF-China Candy Holdings updates on takover offer
* Cash offer by Somerley Capital for and on behalf of Ever Maple Flavors and Fragrances Holdings Limited to acquire co
May 15 Agrowill Group AB :
* Reported on Thursday that it decided to elect Vladas Lasas as new Chairman of Supervisory Board
* Resignation of Prasit Srisuwan from the position of chief executive officer