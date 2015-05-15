PARIS May 15 French telecoms group Iliad
posted a rise in first-quarter sales as strong growth
in its mobile business offset more intense competition for
broadband customers.
It also confirmed its goal to reach an operating margin
above 10 percent this year.
First-quarter sales were up 7 percent to 1.07 billion euro
($1.22 billion) as Iliad, which markets its offers under the
brand name Free, signed up 420,000 new mobile customers.
A further 77,000 broadband subscribers joined in the quarter
q1, but average revenue per fixed customer slipped to 34.70
euros because of promotional offers, the company said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.8770 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud)