May 15 Ofcom:
* Proposes to open up BT fibre for business lines
* Is proposing a new requirement on BT - largest supplier in
market, upon whose network many competitors' services rely - to
supply 'dark fibre' in areas outside central london
* Proposing that BT should give competitors physical access
to its fibre-optic cables, allowing competing operators to take
direct control of connection
* Proposing rule to require openreach to meet original dates
it promises customers in 80 pct of cases by 2016, and then reach
90 pct by 2018
* Concerned that Openreach often takes too long to install
leased lines, and too often changes date on which it promises to
deliver services
* Companies wishing to provide high-speed telecoms lines for
businesses would be granted access to BT's fibre networks
* Measure is designed to promote competition and innovation
in 2 billion pound market for 'leased lines'
