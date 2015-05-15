May 15 OTP Bank Nyrt
* OTP bank expects moderating losses in Russia, Ukraine in
2015 - Deputy CEO Bencsik
* OTP Bank's Central and Eastern European units posted a
combined growth of 32 pct in 2014, OTP expects that trend to
continue in 2015 - Deputy CEO
* OTP's Hungarian unit has a loan-to-deposit ratio of around
50 percent, bank would be happy to double loan stock if there
was adequate demand - Deputy CEO
* OTP Bank's shrinking loan stock in Russia and Ukraine is a
strategic move that reflects market uncertainty; bank expects
lending in Russia to pick up later this year - Deputy CEO
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)