May 15 Skoczowska Fabryka Kapeluszy Polkap SA
(SFK Polkap) :
* Said on Thursday that on May 12 ABS Investment SA bought
454,546 series C shares of SFK Polkap and raised its stake in
company to 12.90 percent (586,846 shares) from 2.91 percent
* On May 12 Artur Mrzyglod bought 681,820 series C shares of
the company and raised his stake in SFK Polkap to 15.89 percent
(722,820 shares) from 0.90 percent
* On May 12 Mateusz Bulka bought 454,546 series C shares
(9.99 percent stake) of the company
* Prior to transaction Mateusz Bulka did not own any shares
of the company
* On May 12 MEDISANTUS sp. z o.o. bought 454,546 series C
shares (9.99 percent stake) of the company
* Prior to transaction MEDISANTUS sp. z o.o. did not own any
shares of the company
* On May 12 Marek Sobieski bought 1,154,542 series C shares
(25,37 percent stake) of the company
* On May 12 Polkap sp z o.o. sold in five privately
negotiated transactions 3,200,000 series C shares of the
company representing a 70.33 percent stake in SFK Polkap
* After transaction Polkap sp z o.o. does not own any shares
of the company
* Polkap sp z o.o. is an affiliated unit of Pawel Kaliciak,
chairman of the management board of SFK Polkap
* MEDISANTUS sp. z o.o. is an affiliated unit of Marek
Sobieski
