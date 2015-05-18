BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q1 NON-GAAP EPS $0.61
* Bright horizons family solutions reports first quarter of 2017 financial results
May 18 Eurotel SA :
* Said on Friday Q1 revenue 69 million zlotys ($19.50 million) versus 30.3 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 net profit 2.6 million zlotys versus 450,000 zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5383 zlotys)
* Bright horizons family solutions reports first quarter of 2017 financial results
May 4 Activist investor Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc , calling on the company to search for a new chief executive.