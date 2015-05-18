BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q1 NON-GAAP EPS $0.61
* Bright horizons family solutions reports first quarter of 2017 financial results
May 18UAZ OJSC :
* Reported on Friday Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 4.44 billion roubles ($90.12 million) versus 2.75 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 net profit to RAS of 327.6 million roubles versus loss of 631.8 million roubles year ago
May 4 Activist investor Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc , calling on the company to search for a new chief executive.