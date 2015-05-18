BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
May 18 Equitier SA :
* Reported on Friday Q1 unconsolidated revenue of 658,650 zlotys ($186,275.06) versus 9,000 zlotys year ago
* Q1 unconsolidated net profit 172,195 zlotys versus loss 65,623 zlotys year ago
* The company does not consolidate results for Q1
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5359 zlotys)
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase