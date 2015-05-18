BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03
May 18 Netwise SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q1 revenue of 3.3 million zlotys ($931,572) versus 1.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit was 232,763 zlotys versus 119,214 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 180,033 zlotys versus 99,088 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.5424 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
