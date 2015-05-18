BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
May 18 Arteria SA :
* Said on Saturday that Q1 revenue was 38.7 million zlotys ($10.9 million)versus 35.7 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 operating profit 2.4 mln zlotys versus 2.5 mln zlotys
* Q1 net profit 2.1 million zlotys versus 2.0 million zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5403 zlotys)
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase