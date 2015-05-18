May 18 Arteria SA :

* Said on Saturday that Q1 revenue was 38.7 million zlotys ($10.9 million)versus 35.7 million zlotys year on year

* Q1 operating profit 2.4 mln zlotys versus 2.5 mln zlotys

* Q1 net profit 2.1 million zlotys versus 2.0 million zlotys year on year

($1 = 3.5403 zlotys)