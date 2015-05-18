May 18 Hetan Technologies SA :

* Said on Saturday that Q1 revenue was 249,330 zlotys ($70,300) versus 535,423 zlotys year on year

* Q1 net loss of 151,051 zlotys versus profit of 155,868 zlotys year on year

Source text: bit.ly/1eak128

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5469 zlotys)