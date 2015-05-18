BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
May 18 Hetan Technologies SA :
* Said on Saturday that Q1 revenue was 249,330 zlotys ($70,300) versus 535,423 zlotys year on year
* Q1 net loss of 151,051 zlotys versus profit of 155,868 zlotys year on year
Source text: bit.ly/1eak128
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5469 zlotys)
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase