BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
May 18 NTT System SA :
* Said on Friday that Q1 revenue was 169.5 million zlotys ($47.78 million) versus 170.1 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 operating loss 1.0 million zlotys versus operating profit 1.7 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 net profit 1.1 million zlotys versus 488,000 zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5476 zlotys)
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase