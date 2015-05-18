May 18 NTT System SA :

* Said on Friday that Q1 revenue was 169.5 million zlotys ($47.78 million) versus 170.1 million zlotys year on year

* Q1 operating loss 1.0 million zlotys versus operating profit 1.7 million zlotys year on year

* Q1 net profit 1.1 million zlotys versus 488,000 zlotys year on year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.5476 zlotys)