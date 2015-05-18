BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
May 18 Nemex SA :
* Said on Friday that Q1 revenue was 0 zlotys versus 8,533 zlotys ($2,400) year on year
* Q1 net loss of 12,020 zlotys versus loss of 587,569 zlotys year on year
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase