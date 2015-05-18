May 18 Nemex SA :

* Said on Friday that Q1 revenue was 0 zlotys versus 8,533 zlotys ($2,400) year on year

* Q1 net loss of 12,020 zlotys versus loss of 587,569 zlotys year on year

($1 = 3.5498 zlotys)