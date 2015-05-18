May 18 PCH Venture SA :

* Said on Friday that Q1 revenue was 6,776 zlotys ($1,910.24) versus 9,150 zlotys year on year

* Q1 net loss 5,864 zlotys versus loss of 1,041 zlotys year on year

($1 = 3.5472 zlotys)