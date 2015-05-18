BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
May 18 Inteliwise SA :
* Said on Friday that Q1 revenue was 324,355 zlotys ($91,439.73) versus 315,834 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 11,098 zlotys versus loss 90,455 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5472 zlotys)
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase