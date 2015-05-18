BRIEF-Rosbank Q1 net result turns to profit of RUB 1.35 billion
* Q1 net profit 1.35 billion roubles ($23.27 million) versus loss of 567 million roubles year ago
May 18 WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q1 revenue of 3.1 million zlotys ($873,682) versus 2.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit was 592,912 zlotys versus 555,776 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 334,644 zlotys versus 213,116 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.5482 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
