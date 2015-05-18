UPDATE 1-Activist fund Barington calls for Avon CEO search
May 4 Activist investor Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc , calling on the company to search for a new chief executive.
May 18 Advadis SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* Said on Friday that Q1 revenue was 569,000 zlotys ($160,335.89) versus 617,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss is 431,000 zlotys versus loss of 962,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5488 zlotys)
May 4 Activist investor Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc , calling on the company to search for a new chief executive.
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017