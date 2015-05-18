May 18 Columbus Capital SA :

* Said on Friday that Q1 revenue was 22,283 zlotys($6,278.67) versus 1,300 zlotys year on year

* Q1 net loss 224,181 zlotys versus profit of 1.4 million zlotys year on year

($1 = 3.5490 zlotys)