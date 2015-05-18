BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03
May 18 Columbus Capital SA :
* Said on Friday that Q1 revenue was 22,283 zlotys($6,278.67) versus 1,300 zlotys year on year
* Q1 net loss 224,181 zlotys versus profit of 1.4 million zlotys year on year
($1 = 3.5490 zlotys)
