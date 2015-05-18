BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
May 18 Hawe SA :
* Said on Friday that Q1 revenue was 63.2 million zlotys ($17.78 million)versus 49.0 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 operating profit flat at 7.8 million zlotys
* Q1 net profit 3.6 million zlotys versus 6.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 EBITDA at 11.8 million zlotys versus 12.0 million zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.5537 zlotys)
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase