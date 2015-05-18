UPDATE 1-Activist fund Barington calls for Avon CEO search
May 4 Activist investor Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc , calling on the company to search for a new chief executive.
May 18 Esotiq & Henderson :
* Said on Friday that Q1 revenue was 24.6 million zlotys ($6.92 million) versus 23.3 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 10,000 zlotys versus 360,000 zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.5543 zlotys)
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017