May 18 Dase Financial Group SA :

* Said on Friday that Q1 revenue was 1.2 million zlotys ($337,600) versus 1.2 mln zlotys year on year

* Q1 net profit 87,494 zlotys versus 202,263 zlotys year on year

($1 = 3.5543 zlotys)