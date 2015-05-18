UPDATE 1-LendingClub posts fourth straight quarter of loss
May 4 Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp reported its fourth straight quarterly loss as it processed fewer loans, and costs rose.
May 18 (Reuters) -
Venture Incubator :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q1 net loss of 37,450 zlotys ($10,554) versus a loss of 64,600 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5483 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp reported its fourth straight quarterly loss as it processed fewer loans, and costs rose.
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, May 4 While some investors have been waiting for Apple's market capitalization to reach $1 trillion, those looking for big round numbers might be better off looking to the S&P 500 technology index as a whole, which is approaching the $5 trillion mark.