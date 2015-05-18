UPDATE 1-Activist fund Barington calls for Avon CEO search
May 4 Activist investor Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc , calling on the company to search for a new chief executive.
May 18 Wojas SA :
* Said on Friday that Q1 revenue was 41.9 million zlotys ($11.81 million) versus 44.5 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 operating loss 239,000 zlotys versus profit 1.5 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net loss 2.2 million zlotys versus profit 322,000 zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.5483 zlotys)
