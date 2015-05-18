BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
May 18 Telefonica Sa
* Says has entered a limited partnership with venture capital firm Coral Group to form investment platform centred on digital innovation
* Says commits up to $200 million to the platform, via Open Future unit
* Says Telefonica and Coral aim to team up with other telecoms providers, platform expected to have up to $1 billion to invest in new technologies Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Andres Gonzalez)
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase