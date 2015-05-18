May 18 Mode SA :

* Said on Friday that it reported Q1 revenue of 845,273 zlotys ($237,470) versus 804,840 zlotys a year ago

* Q1 net loss was 56,932 zlotys versus a profit of 145,820 zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.5595 zlotys)