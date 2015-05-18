Macquarie posts record annual profit, beats estimates
May 5 Macquarie Group posted a record annual net profit on Friday, up 7.46 percent, beating analyst estimates as its annuity-style businesses and commodity businesses strengthened.
May 18UK Obyedinennykh Rezervnykh Fondov OJSC :
* Reported on Friday Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 15,000 roubles versus 19.4 million roubles year ago
* Q1 net profit to RAS of 3.2 million roubles versus 8.8 million roubles year ago
As of March 31, 2017, book value per share of FBL financial group common stock totaled $47.34, compared to $47.61 at december 31, 2016