BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
May 18 MCF Red October :
* Reported on Friday Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 2.12 billion roubles ($43.16 million) versus 1.62 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 net profit to RAS of 35.2 million roubles versus loss of 117.3 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1FtdFar
Further company coverage:
($1 = 49.1150 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces first quarter 2017 results