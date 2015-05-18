May 18 MCF Red October :

* Reported on Friday Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 2.12 billion roubles ($43.16 million) versus 1.62 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 net profit to RAS of 35.2 million roubles versus loss of 117.3 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1FtdFar

