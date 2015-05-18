BRIEF-GoDaddy announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase
May 18 Hydrophi Technologies SA :
* Said on Friday Q1 revenue was 0 zlotys versus 364,563 zlotys ($102,549) a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 104,374 zlotys versus loss of 18,549 zlotys a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1FjsWr0
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5550 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase
LOS ANGELES, May 4 Family members of three victims of the December 2015 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California, have sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming that the tech giants permitted Islamic State to flourish on social media.