BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
May 15 Orzel SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* Said on Friday Q1 revenue was 762,303 zlotys ($214,389.01) versus 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 268,801 zlotys versus loss of 803,966 zlotys a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1KfzACY
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5557 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces first quarter 2017 results