BRIEF-GoDaddy announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase
May 18 M4B SA :
* Said on Friday Q1 revenue was 509,603 zlotys ($143,211)versus 261,056 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss 20,509 zlotys versus loss of 220,295 zlotys a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1LdlmjK
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5584 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase
LOS ANGELES, May 4 Family members of three victims of the December 2015 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California, have sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming that the tech giants permitted Islamic State to flourish on social media.