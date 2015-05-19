May 19 Sonova Holding AG :
* Board of directors proposes a dividend increase of 8
percent to 2.05 Swiss francs per share
* FY 2014/15 group sales of 2,035 million Swiss francs
($2.20 billion)- up 4.3 percent in Swiss francs and 6.2 percent
in local currencies
* FY EBITA of 455.6 million Swiss francs- up 5.9 percent in
Swiss francs and 9.8 percent in local currencies
* Outlook - for FY 2015/16, sales are anticipated to grow by
7 percent to 9 percent and EBITA to rise by 9 percent to 13
percent, both measured in local currencies
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9259 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)