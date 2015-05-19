May 19 Livechat Software SA :
* Said on Monday that its estimated FY 2014/2015 results have exceeded its previous forecast
published on March 18 due to a higher number of clients and better exchange rate for U.S. dollar
to zloty
* Estimated FY 2014/2015 revenue is 33.0 million zlotys ($9.2 million) versus previously
forecasted 25.3 million zlotys
* Estimated FY 2014/2015 EBITDA is 24 million zlotys versus previously forecasted 18.9
million zlotys
* Estimated FY 2014/2015 net profit is 18.5 million zlotys versus previously forecasted 14.9
million zlotys
