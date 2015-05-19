MAy 19 Selvita SA :

* Said on Monday that in consortium with science institutes it signed a deal with the Polish National Centre for Development and Research to receive 17.5 million zloty ($4.9 million) financing for a 19.9 million zlotys research project

* Under the project, which is for prevention and treatment of lifestyle diseases, the company and science institutes will work on epigenetic therapies in oncology and medicines for patients of molecularly characterized populations

* Selvita's participation in costs is 9.4 million zlotys including 7.1 million zloty subsidy

* Consortium comprises of Selvita (leader) and Nencki Institute of Experimental Biology, Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion in Warsaw, Maria Skodowska-Curie Institute of Oncology, Malopolska Centre of Biotechnology, Wroclaw University of Technology and Department of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Biotechnology, Jagiellonian University Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.6086 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)