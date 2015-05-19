MAy 19 Selvita SA :
* Said on Monday that in consortium with science institutes
it signed a deal with the Polish National Centre for Development
and Research to receive 17.5 million zloty ($4.9 million)
financing for a 19.9 million zlotys research project
* Under the project, which is for prevention and treatment
of lifestyle diseases, the company and science institutes will
work on epigenetic therapies in oncology and medicines for
patients of molecularly characterized populations
* Selvita's participation in costs is 9.4 million zlotys
including 7.1 million zloty subsidy
* Consortium comprises of Selvita (leader) and Nencki
Institute of Experimental Biology, Institute of Hematology and
Blood Transfusion in Warsaw, Maria Skodowska-Curie Institute of
Oncology, Malopolska Centre of Biotechnology, Wroclaw University
of Technology and Department of Biochemistry, Biophysics and
Biotechnology, Jagiellonian University
($1 = 3.6086 zlotys)
