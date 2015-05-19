May 19Abrau-Durso :
* Abrau-Durso has acquired 51 pct stake in Vedernikov group
- Interfax (IFX) cites chairman of the board Pavel Titov
* The deal was completed last week and its value is not
disclosed - IFX
* The deal was partly paid in cash (from own funds of
Abrau-Durso), and partly in obligations of Abrau-Durso for
investments in the development of Vedernikov group - IFX
* Vedernikov group comprises managing company UK Donvinprom
LLC, Millerovo winery LLC and a vineyard Vederniki LLC - IFX
