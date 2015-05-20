BRIEF-Granite Real Estate Investment Q1 FFO per stapled unit C$0.84
* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million
May 20 Livechat Software SA :
* Tar Heel Capital OS, LLC, based in the US, sold 4.07 pct stake in Livechat Software on May 14
* Tar Heel Capital OS currently holds 13.61 pct of stake in the company
* Funds managed by Copernicus Capital TFI SA reduced stake in Livechat Software to 13.17 pct from 17.1 pct
