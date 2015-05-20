BRIEF-Granite Real Estate Investment Q1 FFO per stapled unit C$0.84
* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million
May 20 PCC Intermodal SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it signed deals with units of Bank Millenium SA worth 15.0 million zlotys ($4.1 million)
* Signs two operating leasing deals with Millenium Leasing Sp. z o.o. for sale and subsequent leasing of 122 coaches worth 2,974,670 euros (12 million zlotys)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6343 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island