BRIEF-Five Point Holdings LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
May 20 Galapagos NV :
* Said on Tuesday it closed global offering of 7,532,499 ordinary shares, consisting of an underwritten public offering of 5,746,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), at a price of $42.05 per ADS, before underwriting discounts,
* Closed concurrent European private placement of 1,786,499 ordinary shares at a price of 37.00 euros ($40.99) per share, before underwriting discounts
* Gross proceeds were about 278.7 million euros ($308.91 million)
* Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Cowen and Company acted as joint book-running managers, and Nomura and Bryan, Garnier & Co acted as co-managers, for the global offering
SAO PAULO, May 9 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA rose in the first quarter as sales and trading income more than doubled, helping Latin America's largest investment banking firm offset the impact of rising bonus expenses and lower interest income.