May 20 Galapagos NV :

* Said on Tuesday it closed global offering of 7,532,499 ordinary shares, consisting of an underwritten public offering of 5,746,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), at a price of $42.05 per ADS, before underwriting discounts,

* Closed concurrent European private placement of 1,786,499 ordinary shares at a price of 37.00 euros ($40.99) per share, before underwriting discounts

* Gross proceeds were about 278.7 million euros ($308.91 million)

* Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Cowen and Company acted as joint book-running managers, and Nomura and Bryan, Garnier & Co acted as co-managers, for the global offering

