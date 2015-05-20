May 20 Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes :

* Announced on Monday that it has issued unsecured bonds, in a private placement, in the amount of 5 million euros ($5.54 million) with maturity in 2016

* Funds to be applied in the management of Orey Group

($1 = 0.9023 euros)