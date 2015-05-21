Portugal Telecom says hit by cyber attack, no impact on services
LISBON, May 12 Portugal Telecom was hit on Friday by a cyber attack but no services were impacted, a spokeswoman for the company said.
May 21 Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd :
* Q1 net profit 463 million shekels versus 457 million shekels
* Q1 revenue 2.17 billion shekels versus 2.31 billion shekels
* Bezeq forecast in Reuters poll to post revenue of 2.18 billion shekels, net profit of 400 million shekels
* Bezeq reaffirms 2015 outlook for net profit of about 1.5 billion shekels Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)
LONDON, May 12 Hospitals and doctors' surgeries across England were forced to turn away patients and cancel appointments on Friday after a nationwide 'ransomware' cyber attack crippled some computer systems in the state-run health service.